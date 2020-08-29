Actor Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer; filmed ‘Marshall’ scenes in Batavia in 2016

Chadwick Boseman, the star of the movie “Marshall” that has ties to the Old County Courthouse in Batavia, died on Friday from colon cancer at the age of 43.

In the movie, Boseman portrayed future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall as a young attorney for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The film centered upon a pivotal case early in his career, the State of Connecticut v. Joseph Spell.

Boseman earned industry fame in 2018 as the star of the groundbreaking film “Black Panther” and, prior to starring in “Marshall," he had the leading roles in box office releases about Jackie Robinson (“42”) and James Brown (“Get On Up”).

He had been battling colon cancer since 2016.

From May 23 through July 1 of that year, the cast and crew of “Marshall” -- which also included actress Kate Hudson -- rolled into Western New York, shooting scenes at various locations.

Some of the scenes were filmed on June 1, inside and on the steps of the Old County Courthouse at the intersection of routes 5 and 63 in Downtown Batavia.

Previously: 'Marshall' film that featured Old County Courthouse to open in theaters on Oct. 13

Previously: For a day, Old Courthouse transported to 1940s Oklahoma for filming of 'Marshall'