An alert neighbor and quick response contain fire on Tracy Avenue to the kitchen

Story and photos by Alecia Kaus

Just before noon today, the City of Batavia Fire Department responded to 127 Tracy Ave. for a report of smoke coming from the roof vents of a single-family home after an alert neighbor reported seeing smoke coming from the roof.

"When we arrived on scene there was some smoke coming out of the roof area, we made entry and found a fire that appeared to originate in the kitchen. Nobody was home at the time," said Interim Chief Dan Herberger.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"We will look for any mechanical issues or stove issues, it definitely started in the kitchen in the stove area," he said.

Herberger said a pet cat died in the fire.

The house is not a total loss, but did suffer a significant amount of smoke damage.

"It was an oxygen-deprived fire so there was a whole lot of smoke and not a lot of fire," the chief reported.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area which also suffered water damage, no one was injured.

Herberger says at least one person is displaced due to the fire.