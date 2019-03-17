Bardol posts 290--804; Balduf, Jarkiewicz also roll 290's

Brockport's Chris Bardol enjoyed a successful weekend of tournament bowling last week -- cashing big in a pair of events -- and kept the hot hand in league play by rolling a 290 game and 804 series in the G&W Vending League on Tuesday night at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

Bardol's 290 was one of three registered over the past seven days, with Matt Balduf of South Byron hitting 290--712 in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday League at Mancuso Bowling Center, and Frank Jarkiewicz of Byron posting 290 in the Every-Other-Saturday League at Rose Garden Bowl.

At Mount Morris Lanes, proprietor Bob Santini rolled a 300 game on March 6 at his hometown center.

Other high series included Jason Quiliam's 279--792 in the Mancuso Real Estate/No Finer Diner League at Mancuso's, Charles Scheiber's 771 in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl, and Rob Stefani's 779 in the G&W Vending League.

