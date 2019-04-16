Bardol rolls 809 series at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen; Quilliam hits 746

League bowling is winding down in the Genesee Region, but Brockport’s Chris Bardol shows no signs of tapering off.

The high-scoring right-hander continued his super season with an 809 series in the G&W Vending League earlier this week at Rose Garden Bowl.

His high game for the night was 279.

In other action, Jason Quilliam of Batavia was "on his game" in the Mancuso Real Estate/No Finer Diner league at Mancuso Bowling Center to the tune of a 268 game and 746 series.

Also at Mancuso's, Gary Kuchler, Genesee Region USBC president, posted a 702 series in the Antique World Tuesday Coed league, and at Legion Lanes in Le Roy, Matt Balduf closed the season with a 707 series in the Le Roy Moose league.

Mike Pettinella's Pin Points column is scheduled to appear this Thursday.