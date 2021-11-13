Batavia claims Class B football title; Pavilion girls win

High school sports playoff games involving local teams this weekend are as follows:

FOOTBALL

Section V Championship

Class B

Tonight

No. 2 Batavia 22, No. 1 Honeoye Falls-Lima 14. Batavia (10-1) advances to Far West Regionals against WNY Maritime Charter/Health Sciences (Section VI) at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 20 at Williamsville South High School.

Class D

Friday

No. 1 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 26, No. 2 Avon 21; O-A/Elba (11-0), Section V, advances to the Far West Regionals against Randolph (10-0), Section VI, at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Jamestown High School (Strider Field)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Far West Regionals

Today at Le Roy High School

Class C

Portville, Section VI, def. Le Roy, Section V, 25-9, 25-12, 25-18. Portville advances to the state tournament next weekend in Glens Falls.

Class D

Pavilion, Section V def. Chautauqua Lake, Section VI, 25-23, 25-10, 26-24. Pavilion (25-0) advances to the state tournament next weekend in Glens Falls.

GIRLS SOCCER

NYSPHSAA Final Four

Today

Class C

Carle Place 2, Byron-Bergen 0. Carle Place (Section VIII) advances to Sunday’s title game at 10:30 a.m. at SUNY Cortland.