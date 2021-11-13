Batavia claims Class B football title; Pavilion girls win
High school sports playoff games involving local teams this weekend are as follows:
FOOTBALL
Section V Championship
Class B
Tonight
No. 2 Batavia 22, No. 1 Honeoye Falls-Lima 14. Batavia (10-1) advances to Far West Regionals against WNY Maritime Charter/Health Sciences (Section VI) at 3:15 p.m. Nov. 20 at Williamsville South High School.
Class D
Friday
No. 1 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 26, No. 2 Avon 21; O-A/Elba (11-0), Section V, advances to the Far West Regionals against Randolph (10-0), Section VI, at 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Jamestown High School (Strider Field)
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Far West Regionals
Today at Le Roy High School
Class C
Portville, Section VI, def. Le Roy, Section V, 25-9, 25-12, 25-18. Portville advances to the state tournament next weekend in Glens Falls.
Class D
Pavilion, Section V def. Chautauqua Lake, Section VI, 25-23, 25-10, 26-24. Pavilion (25-0) advances to the state tournament next weekend in Glens Falls.
GIRLS SOCCER
NYSPHSAA Final Four
Today
Class C
Carle Place 2, Byron-Bergen 0. Carle Place (Section VIII) advances to Sunday’s title game at 10:30 a.m. at SUNY Cortland.
Recent comments