Batavia High senior receives William F. Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship from The Jerome Foundation

Inspired by the oldest continuously operating newspaper investigative journalist department in the nation, Batavia High School senior Sophie Beckman is determined to helping the downtrodden and oppressed people in society while working toward her newswriting goals.

Beckman’s aspirations, along with her academic achievements and extracurricular activities, impressed the scholarship committee of The Jerome Foundation, which has awarded her with the William F. Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship for 2020-21.

Beckman, daughter of Anthony and Jolene Beckman, was honored Thursday at a luncheon at Terry Hills Restaurant.

The $4,000 scholarship -- $1,000 annually for four years – is given to a graduating senior from a Genesee County high school who will be pursuing a career in journalism, communications, marketing or public relations.

It is presented in memory of William F. Brown Jr, a local journalist who was very involved in community service and was a charter member of The Jerome Foundation.

Beckman, who placed third in her graduating class, will be attending the State University of New York at Stony Brook, which is located on the north shore of Long Island -- approximately 60 miles east of New York City.

She said she chose Stony Brook for its journalism school and hopes to carve a path for herself to work in the metropolitan area.

“One of my end goals is to become an investigative journalist, and focus on uncovering things beneath the surface to help people who have been marginalized or just have experienced injustice in the world,” she said. “An inspiration behind that is the investigative journalism team, such as the Spotlight team from the Boston Globe.”

It was the Spotlight team that uncovered and reported upon widespread and systemic child sex abuse in the Boston area by numerous Roman Catholic priests.

“When I heard about that, that’s why I wanted to become an investigative journalist to uncover stories like that on a national level,” she said, noting that she became interested in journalism during her sophomore year. “Not only from the investigative standpoint but also because I love writing – and sort of combining writing with social activism, which is what I really want to pursue and journalism seemed like the perfect combination of that.”

Beckman said The Jerome Foundation scholarship stood out for her because “it was for someone who was pursuing journalism and also that wanted to help other people, the way Mr. Brown did.”

“He helped the community and, based on what I read, he promoted Genesee County in particular,” she said. “And The Jerome Foundation, in general, their goal is to provide funds to better the community and I think that’s the ideology that I have – to use my work to better the community; not just to better myself, but to help others.”

Beckman completed many advanced placement courses at Batavia, and also is graduating with a Seal of Biliteracy as a result of taking Spanish throughout high school, including college-level classes. She also was involved in varsity sports, mock trial, scholastic bowl, National Honor Society and student government.

She said she hopes to intern next summer when she’s back home, mentioning The Batavian as a possible place to gain experience.

Photo, from left: Ron Chrzanowski, vice president of The Jerome Foundation, presents a plaque recognizing Sophie Beckman, a Batavia High School senior, with the William F. Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship as Sophie's father, Anthony, and Joseph Scanlan, Ed.D., member of The Jerome Foundation Board of Directors, look on. Photo by Mike Pettinella.