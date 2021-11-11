Local Matters

November 11, 2021 - 3:25pm

Batavia, O-A/Elba, Le Roy, Pavilion, B-B teams in action

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports, Section V, far west regionals, New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Scholar-Athlete Team award.

High school sports playoff games involving local teams this weekend are as follows:

FOOTBALL
Section V Championship
Class B
No. 2 Batavia (9-1) vs. No. 1 Honeoye Falls-Lima (10-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at Pittsford Sutherland High School (WBTA Radio AM 1490, 5:45 p.m.)
Class D
No. 1 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (10-0) vs. No. 2 Avon (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Van Detta Stadium, Batavia (WBTA Radio AM 1490, 6:45 p.m.)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Section V Class D Finals
Pavilion (23-0) vs. Fillmore (13-6), 6 o'clock tonight at Caledonia-Mumford High School
Far West Regionals
Saturday at Le Roy High School
Class C
Le Roy, Section V (22-1) vs. Portville, Section VI (19-2). 2:30 p.m.
Class D
Pavilion or Fillmore, Section V vs. Chautauqua Lake, Section VI (17-0), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER
NYSPHSAA Final Four
Class C
Byron-Bergen, Section V (19-3) vs. Carle Place, Section VIII (8-4-1), 10 a.m. Saturday at Homer High School. Winner advances to Sunday’s title game at 10:30 a.m. at SUNY Cortland.

blue button