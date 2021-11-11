Batavia, O-A/Elba, Le Roy, Pavilion, B-B teams in action

High school sports playoff games involving local teams this weekend are as follows:

FOOTBALL

Section V Championship

Class B

No. 2 Batavia (9-1) vs. No. 1 Honeoye Falls-Lima (10-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at Pittsford Sutherland High School (WBTA Radio AM 1490, 5:45 p.m.)

Class D

No. 1 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (10-0) vs. No. 2 Avon (9-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Van Detta Stadium, Batavia (WBTA Radio AM 1490, 6:45 p.m.)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Section V Class D Finals

Pavilion (23-0) vs. Fillmore (13-6), 6 o'clock tonight at Caledonia-Mumford High School

Far West Regionals

Saturday at Le Roy High School

Class C

Le Roy, Section V (22-1) vs. Portville, Section VI (19-2). 2:30 p.m.

Class D

Pavilion or Fillmore, Section V vs. Chautauqua Lake, Section VI (17-0), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

NYSPHSAA Final Four

Class C

Byron-Bergen, Section V (19-3) vs. Carle Place, Section VIII (8-4-1), 10 a.m. Saturday at Homer High School. Winner advances to Sunday’s title game at 10:30 a.m. at SUNY Cortland.