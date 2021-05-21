Batavia Town Board signs off on engineering piece of plan to widen Route 98, north of Thruway

The Batavia Town Board on Wednesday night voted in favor of a resolution supporting the initial phase of a five-year plan to widen Route 98 (Oak Orchard Road) and construct a roundabout at the intersection of West Saile Drive, north of the New York State Thruway interchange.

The town has entered into a “federal aid local project agreement” with the state Department of Transportation – a contract that calls for 80 percent of the work to be paid through federal funding and the other 20 percent to be paid with town money.

Per the resolution, the town board authorized and approved the preliminary engineering phase of the project at a cost of $187,000, with $149,600 to be reimbursed by federal aid and $37,400 as the local share.

Town Engineer Steve Mountain indicated the municipality will handle at least 50 percent of the project design and engineering in an effort to keep some of the funding in the town’s coffers.

Mountain said he anticipates the work being completed in 2023.

In other action, the board:

Approved a proposal from Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. to pay the town for additional property enhancements in connection with the Park Road Reconstruction Project scheduled for this fall.

The project, which will rehabilitate the road from Lewiston Road (Route 63) to Oak Street (Route 98), will improve traffic and aesthetics for those coming to Batavia Downs Gaming and its hotel, as well as other businesses in that section of the town/city.

In March, WROTB directors passed a resolution in favor of payment to the town of up to $395,000 for the installation of sidewalks, a promenade, tree-lined area, street and parking lot lighting, landscaping, road work, valet improvements and infrastructure.

Major work to be contracted out by the town includes new pavement, curbs and curbing from Lewiston Road to Richmond Avenue with sidewalks on both sides of Park Road; pavement overlay and sidewalks on one side of the road from Richmond Avenue to Route 98, and new water lines and street lights on Park Road between Route 63 and Richmond Avenue.

Requests for bids for the state-funded venture are expected to go out in August.

Passed a local law establishing a Town of Batavia Remote Work Policy following a public hearing on the matter (at which no one from the community spoke).

“We’re committed to working remotely as a majority of our staff has been doing that, so we just needed to consolidate what we propose and advise to make sure that everyone is doing what is appropriate,” Supervisor Gregory Post said.

Filed the with the Department of State, the document outlines guidelines, terms and conditions for town employees who work from a location other than our offices and provides an agreement between remote work employees and their department head.

Sections of the policy include eligibility (getting prior approval, subject to a list of stipulations); work expectations; schedule; equipment (computer, software, cell phones), and insurance/compensation/benefits.