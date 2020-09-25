Local Matters

September 25, 2020 - 12:25pm

Batavia Town Board to distribute tentative 2021 budget on Wednesday

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, Batavia Town Board.

The Batavia Town Board has scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. Wednesday to distribute the tentative budget for 2021.

Board members will meet for a work session at 4 p.m. Tuesday and also will convene for another work session following the special meeting on Wednesday, Town Clerk Teressa Morasco said.

The special meeting and work sessions will be held at the Town Hall at 3833 W. Main Street Road.

