Batavia Town Supervisor declares state of emergency; town office, highway garage closed

Press release:

Gregory Post, Town of Batavia Supervisor, declared a State of Emergency at 6:00 P.M. on March 18, 2020 and issued an Emergency Order effective March 19, 2020 beginning at 1200 A.M.

Town of Batavia Town Office and Highway Garage are closed to the public effective March 19, 2020 for five (5) days unless rescinded earlier or renewed in five (5) day increments.

The Town will conduct business with the public remotely through the use of phones, computers, mail, or other means.

Town Board meetings will be closed to the public until further notice. Provisions will be made for the public to observe or otherwise remotely participate in Town Board meetings.

Town Clerk [email protected] Taxes and dog license requests with required documents should be dropped off in the drop box located on the westside of the Town Hall, paid online or mailed in. They will be processed during regular business hours. The Town Clerk will return your paperwork via US Post Service. Email Town Clerk to inquire about other services. Phone: 585-343-1729

Website - www.townofbatavia.com