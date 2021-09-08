Batavia VFW Post 1602 announces 9/11 remembrance

VFW Veness-Strollo Post 1602 is planning a solemn ceremony in remembrance of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001 – 9/11 – beginning at 8 a.m. this Saturday at the facility’s grounds at 25 Edward St.

Post Junior Vice Commander John Woodruff said the event will be marked by a variety of tributes, including:

Speeches by Assemblyman Steven Hawley, Batavia City Council member Robert Bialkowski, representatives of Batavia’s police and fire departments and Woodruff;

Bell ringing followed by moments of silence corresponding to key times of the terrorist attack on that fateful morning (8:46, 9:03, 9:37 and 10:03);

A 21-gun salute around 10:30 a.m. commemorating the fall of the last tower of the World Trade Center;

An “Echo Taps” salute performed by two buglers.

The ceremony will commence with a meet-and-greet with free coffee and donuts at 8 o’clock, with Hawley delivering his address at 8:30.

Following the observance, a jamboree is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music by Bill Pitcher, Julia Morales Jr., Front Porch Pickers and Old State Roadhouse. Pizza will be provided.

An information fair with representatives from various veterans’ services organizations is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Woodruff said.

In Le Roy, American Legion Botts-Fiorito Post 576 at 53 West Main St. will observe a moment of silence in memory of 9/11 during its special dinner event from 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Steamed corn, sausage and salt potato dinners will be available for purchase for $12.

The Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on U.S. soil (New York City, the Pentagon and plane crash in Pennsylvania) by the militant Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda resulted in the deaths of 2,996 people (2,977 victims plus 19 al-Qaeda terrorists) and injuries to an estimated 25,000 more.

It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in human history and the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in the history of the U.S., with 340 and 72 killed, respectively.