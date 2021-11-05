Blue Devils rush for 400-plus yards in 60-21 win over Wayne to reach Section V Class B title game

The Batavia High Blue Devils took care of business in convincing fashion on Friday night before the home fans by rushing for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in a 60-21 rout of Wayne in a Section V Class B semifinal football game at Van Detta Stadium.

Junior running backs Aiden Anderson and Cam McClinic (photo at top) combined for the five touchdowns on the ground, with Anderson amassing 142 yards on 16 carries and McClinic picking up 151 yards on just five attempts.

The victory sets up a rematch between second-seeded Batavia and No. 1 Honeoye Falls-Lima at 6 p.m. next Saturday night at Pittsford Sutherland High School for the Class B crown. HF-L defeated the Blue Devils in the title game last season, and also posted a 27-26 win at Batavia earlier this season.

HF-L topped Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton, 41-18, on Friday night.

Against Wayne, Batavia scored on both first-quarter possessions as Anderson slashed through the defense for touchdown runs of 10 and 17 yards. The visitors also scored on their initial two drives, with Dylan Vance converting short runs to make the score 14-14 midway through the second quarter.

From that point on, however, it was all Batavia as Carter McFollins scored on a 45-yard run before Anderson scampered in from three yards out – his third TD – to make it 28-14 at the half.

Batavia kicker Julia Petry was successful on six of eight point after touchdown attempts for the game.

The Blue Devils outscored Wayne, 26-0, in the third quarter with McClinic scoring on runs of five and 53 yards, and McFollins scoring on a 52-yard catch-and-run toss from QB Jesse Reinhart and later on a 40-yard interception return.

Wayne scored midway through the fourth quarter to make it 54-21 before senior Ethan Loaeza completed the scoring for the Blue Devils on a three-yard run with 2:37 to play.

Loaeza carried eight times for 64 yards. Reinhart was 4-for-4 passing for 80 yards, with McFollins catching two of those throws for 75 yards.

On defense, Kaden Marucci had 12 tackles, Abel Hammer came up with seven tackles and a sack, and McFollins had five tackles.

Photos by Jim Burns.

Carter McFollins closes in on Wayne's Dylan Vance.

]

Batavia's Aiden Anderson hauls in a pass from QB Jesse Reinhart.

Carter McFollins at the end of a big gain for Batavia.

Batavia's Javen McFollins defending a pass to the end zone.

Abel Hammer comes away with the ball as Wayne turns it over.

Ethan Loeaza bursts into the secondary.

Loeaza celebrates in the end zone.