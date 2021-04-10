Bowlers 'roll' up their sleeves to support Batavia woman diagnosed with cervical cancer

Family, friends and the bowling community are coming together to support Tanya Harmon, of Batavia, who has been undergoing rigorous treatments and procedures after being diagnosed with Stage III cervical cancer last November.

Harmon, a longtime employee of Angelica Textile Services Inc., has been placed on disability by her doctors while receiving chemotherapy and radiation.

The mother of two teenage sons said she is optimistic despite the fatigue she is feeling as a side effect of the treatments.

“I am very tired, but the doctors said things look good thus far,” she said by telephone on Friday.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to talk for more than a couple minutes. Her boyfriend, Dan Campbell, took over from there.

“Back in November, we noticed that she was having problems,” he said. “They found a polyp or cyst or something like that on her cervix. We then had scans done and found out that she has what they call Stage III c2 cervical cancer.”

Campbell, a tractor-trailer driver for Batavia-based Lily Transportation, said the cancer has migrated to the lymph nodes in her stomach and that a tumor has formed in the area of one of her kidneys, causing further complications.

He went on to share that doctors have had to insert tubes and stents to ensure proper drainage of her bladder.

Treatments in Batavia and Rochester

Harmon, 41, had initial radiation and chemo at the Lipson Cancer Institute in Batavia, affiliated with United Memorial Medical Center, and now she is going to Rochester General Hospital twice a week for both internal and external radiation, Campbell said.

“Right now, this is her first week of internal radiation,” Campbell said. “Doctors have placed ovoid implants on the right and left side of her cervix and she has a sleeve inserted that goes into her uterus to do the internal radiation – the center, the left and the right ovoid sections.”

He said radiation at Lipson and Rochester General will continue five days a week at least for another week and a half.

Campbell said Harmon’s primary physician said “she has a good chance of beating this, and we’re staying positive, believing that she will beat this.”

He mentioned that she has insurance but there still are the co-pays and things insurance doesn’t cover.

“Every time she goes to Rochester, there’s another bill. Every time she goes to Batavia, five days a week, there’s another bill. It’s stressful for her, I know that,” he said.

Family Is By Harmon’s Side

Harmon’s family has helped to reduce that stress, providing emotional support and transportation.

“Devin, who is 16, just got his license and he’s been taking her to any appointments in Batavia, and we’re making arrangements for the ones in Rochester,” Campbell said.

She also is being cared for by her son, Skylar, 19; sisters, Janette and Jessica, and mother, Sheila Meyer.

And now, the couple’s friends from the bowling community are helping by organizing a three-person, no-tap benefit tournament at Mancuso Bowling Center on April 24.

Campbell’s coworker, Geoff Harloff, and supervisor, Ed Doody, have set up the event for April 24 with the proceeds through entry fees, basket raffles and other fundraisers to go toward her medical expenses.

“We’ve been friends for about three years,” said Doody, the general manager for Lily Transportation. “I met Dan through Geoff and we started hanging out – having cookouts, going to the casino, things like that. When Dan and Tanya began dating, she joined us and the whole group would go out together.”

Shirts from the Bills Mafia

Doody said Harloff brought up the idea of a benefit bowling tournament, and asked him to assist.

“I said, ‘Sure, whatever you need,’ ” Doody said.

Since then, Doody has solicited businesses and friends through phone calls, letters and social media and has received about three dozen prizes for the basket raffle.

“The response has been great. I was able to make contact through Facebook with Del Reid, founder of the Bills Mafia, and he was generous enough to give me four shirts to put in a basket. We’ve got a lot of nice stuff,” he said.

Doody said it’s all about “just trying to be good friends.”

“We all have bad moments and bad things in our lives, but this is one of the worst. So, we’re just trying to be good friends and step up to help with the financial burden,” he said. “One-hundred percent of anything we make from this is going back to them, and we’re just trying to lighten the load a bit so the focus can be on where it needs to be – getting better.”

Those wishing to donate are asked to call or text Doody at (585) 813-7700.

Tourney Spots Are Filling Fast

Harloff reports that 36 teams already have registered to bowl in the handicap tournament, which features a $750 first prize, based on the maximum number of 48 teams.

The entry fee is $90 per team. Squad times are at 2 and 4 p.m. One out of six teams will cash.

To enter, contact Harloff at (585) 409-6507 or Mark Brown at (716) 474-7960.