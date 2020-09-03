Breaking: Cuomo says casinos can reopen on Sept. 9

Update 11:59 a.m. with Wojtaszek comments:

In a call with reporters this morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that casinos in New York State will be allowed to reopen on Sept. 9.

"Fantastic news," said Batavia Downs Gaming President Henry Wojtaszek. "We're very, very happy about that. We have a meeting scheduled at noon to go over all the things that need to be done successfully -- in order to have a good reopening. That's certainly our plan."

The governor said attendance will be limited to 25 percent of capacity, and table games will not be permitted unless physical barriers are put up to separate patrons at the table. Social distancing of six feet will be required when it comes to playing slot machines.

Wojtaszek said Batavia Downs Gaming's capacity is 3,000, so that means that a maximum of 750 people could be in the facility at one time.

Additionally, casinos will only be allowed to open if enhanced air-filtration systems are in place, as well as face coverings and social distancing protocols.

"Whatever they're going to require, we're going to do and do a little more of," he said.

Enforcement will be the responsibility of the NYS Gaming Commission and the State Police, Cuomo said.

Last week, Wojtasek said maintenance staff at the Park Road facility has installed plexiglass as required, placed arrows on the floor (for social distancing) and installed new air conditioning unit that uses MERV-13* filters.

He also said staff will be taking patrons’ temperatures and is prepared to utilize contact tracing technology “once we get the OK and guidelines as to what we have to do officially.”

*Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value -- filters out very small particles in the air.