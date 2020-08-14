Breaking: Governor announces that bowling centers can reopen on Monday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo today said that bowling centers will be allowed to reopen starting Monday.

"Bowling is back, now let's back bowling," proclaimed Randy Hanks, proprietor of Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, upon hearing the news that bowling center owners have been waiting for since the middle of March. Hanks said he plans to open his establishment on Aug. 21.

Cuomo said that center proprietors will be required to limit capacity to 50 percent and bowlers will have to stay at their assigned lanes, Cuomo said. Additionally, it is being reported that everyone must wear face coverings and every other lane must be closed.

Food and alcohol service will be permitted, but only by wait service at individual lanes.

In a telephone briefing with reporters, published reports indicated that Cuomo said, “They (servers) come to you. You don’t go to a bar. They come to you.”