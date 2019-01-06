Bruce Kraus 300, Cadieux Jr. 299 at Scopano's in Oakfield

The County Line Stone Wednesday night league at Scopano's Lanes in Oakfield produced a pair of honor scores this week as right-handers Bruce Kraus and Dean Cadieux Jr. spun 300 and 299 games, respectively.

Kraus, a Corfu resident and longtime bowler, caught fire in the middle of his three game set -- finishing with 17 strikes in a row for a 687 series. His games were 202-185-300.

"I was struggling and then I hurt my forearm in the middle of the second game," said Kraus, who has seven other USBC-certified 300 games to his credit. "So I strapped a wrist support around my arm, changed my release to just a little flip, and the ball walked right into the pocket."

He used an old Brunswick Karma ball for his perfect game.

Kraus, 68, has fought his way through serious illness and injuries in recent years, including shoulder surgery two years ago and torn biceps muscle at the end of last season.

Cadieux, 49, just missed 300 as he was thwarted by a solid 10-pin on the 12th ball. The Oakfield resident finished with a 751 series, which took top honors for the night.

In the Toyota of Batavia Thursday night league at Mancuso Bowling Center, lefty Rich Wagner rolled 290-258-246--794 to raise his association-high average to 246.

Three others had 700-plus series -- Steve Krna (749), Mike Lambert (742) and Geoff Harloff (734).

