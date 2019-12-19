Byron man continues to seek a path to forming suicide prevention group for veterans, families

James Thorman is seeking legislative support – from either a local U.S. Congressman or Senator – to establish a mental health well-being program for veterans and their families.

Thorman has been reaching out to local and national lawmakers as well as Genesee County government officials, Veterans Administration personnel and veteran-affiliate groups, youth bureaus and sportsmen’s clubs in an effort to advance a committee to help those at risk.

The Byron resident has seen firsthand the devastating effects of suicide as two of his daughters succumbed in that manner in 2011.

He first spoke about his proposal in front of Batavia City Council last September, and he continues to contact those who he believes could play a major role in making this program flourish.

“We need to rally the nonprofit organizations to help veterans with the project and we need Congressional help get this off the ground,” Thorman said. “This is not a political (movement), so this means that everyone would be able to get on board (in a nonpartisan way).”

While Thorman is still waiting to find a legislative backer, he has been able to enroll his committee as a new chapter of Bereaved Parents of the USA, a nonprofit organization founded in 1995 by a group of bereaved parents from across the country to offer support, understanding, encouragement and hope to fellow bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents after the death of their loved one.

This purpose remains the thrust of BPUSA today.

According to its website, Bereaved Parents of the USA is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of BPUSA members nominated and elected yearly by chapter members. All work within the BPUSA organization on both the national and local chapter level is done by volunteers. No one receives a salary within BPUSA.

Known as the Genesee/Orleans/Wyoming chapter of BPUSA, the committee meets at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at Richmond Memorial Library.

Thorman said there has to be a “Congressional inquiry” prior to his group being recognized as a viable entity and, subsequently, he is writing letters to attorneys and calling upon local and national politicians to assist him in making this happen.

"This is the reason that when a Congressional Inquiry is petitioned, the Government of State Assembly is the next tier of accessibility for the nonprofit (organization, such as the suicide prevention committee)," Thorman said.

"The establishment of common ground in that no new or changed laws and without setting precedents ... can be the fuel for closing the gap between the numbers of suicides of veterans and the numbers of veterans opting for mental health treatment at the behest of friends or family."

For more information or to get involved in a support group for veterans, teens and others who may be at risk of committing suicide, contact Thorman at [email protected].