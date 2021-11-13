Carle Place bottles up Lady Bees' attack en route to 2-0 win in girls soccer state tournament Class C semifinals

The Byron-Bergen Lady Bees lost 2-0 to Carle Place of Section VIII in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C girls soccer tournament this morning at Homer High School.

While a defeat at this stage of the season could be especially disappointing, Coach Wayne Hill said his squad, which features several talented underclasswomen, already is thinking about what it needs to do to get back to the state Final Four next year.

“The girls are already talking about it,” Hill said by telephone as the team traveled back home. “I can tell you what their goal is for next year: They want to be back here.”

Hill said his girls know that they have to get stronger, physically – something that revealed itself in today’s match.

“They (Carle Place) played more aggressive than we did. And, as a result, we didn't have time to settle the ball and play our kind of game,” he said. “So that's an improvement we're going to have to make for next year.”

He said the Frogs, 9-4-1, took B-B’s leading scorer, eighth-grader Mia Gray, out of her game and, generally, took the Bees out of their rhythm.

“They were man-marking her (Gray) the whole game, and made it really tough for us,” he said.

Senior Alexandra Feit scored both goals for Carle Place – one in each half.

The Bees, 19-4, had a couple of scoring opportunities in the first half, Hill said.

“We brought the ball down the sideline -- one down the left side and one down the right side. And both crosses were great, but there wasn't anybody waiting for the ball in the middle.”

They had another great chance in the second half but, again, failed to convert.

Hill said that B-B goalkeeper Brooke Jarkiewicz made 15 saves while the Carle Place goalie, Jenna Lenihan, had three or four saves.

Looking ahead, Hill said the focus will be on adding power to match the team’s speed and quickness.

“Well, we've been saying that all year that the kids have to get in the weight room,” he said. “They just need to get bigger and stronger. The ball touches are great. Speed is great. We’ve just got to learn to be a little more physical.”

Carle Place moves into Sunday’s Championship game against the winner of this afternoon’s game between AuSable Valley (Section VII) vs. Notre Dame (Section IV).

Previously: Byron-Bergen girls soccer team competing for New York State Class C championship this weekend