City hires lifelong Batavian Michael Ficarella as superintendent of Water and Wastewater

Press release:

City of Batavia Manager Rachael Tabelski today announced the appointment of Michael Ficarella (photo at right) to the position of Superintendent of Water and Wastewater for the City of Batavia.

Ficarella, a lifelong resident of Batavia and has worked for the City for nine years serving in various positions -- most recently as the Senior Water and Wastewater Maintenance Worker.

The Superintendent of Water and Wastewater is responsible for the water and sewer distribution systems, oversite of the Water Plant, the Wastewater Plant, and City owned facilities. The Superintendent is responsible for working directly with the residents, businesses and industries on water supply and sewer discharge.

"Michael has the unique skills and leadership qualities we need in the Bureau of Water and Wastewater. In addition to the daily oversight of the City’s sewer and water systems, he will participate on the City’s management team, capital planning group, and help deliver on the City’s strategic priorities and annual budget,” Tabelski said.

Ficarella will start his new position on Nov. 29 and will work alongside Bill Davis, current Superintendent of Water and Wastewater, for the next four months as Davis transitions into retirement in March 2022.

Ficarella holds a Bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Niagara University and is active with his children’s sports teams. He has coached youth baseball, football and soccer over the years. He currently lives in the City of Batavia with his wife Natalie and their two children, Vincent and Anthony.

The last four superintendents of the department, John Schaefer, Matt Worth, Jim Ficarella and Bill Davis, all retired or will be retiring after long careers with the City. Michael Ficarella is the nephew of Jim Ficarella.