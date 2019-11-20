City of Batavia to begin search for part-time justice position

The search for someone to fill the open position of part-time Batavia City Court Judge is under way.

City Council President Eugene Jankowski said that City Manager Martin Moore is soliciting applications for the opening. After that, Council will conduct interviews and fill the position.

The vacancy occurred when Durin Rogers, the current part-time justice, won the election for the full-time post earlier this month in a race against Ben Bonarigo.

Rogers said that he expects to be sworn in in mid-December.