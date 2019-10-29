City police chief says MRAP is for rescue operations only

Is there a “secret plan to roundup civilians” with the City of Batavia’s recently-acquired Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) military-style armored vehicle?

“No," Batavia City Police Chief Shawn Heubusch emphatically replied in response to a question Monday night from City Council President Eugene Jankowski.

Heubusch reported to Council on the police department’s Oct. 11 receipt of the MRAP, stating that it will be used exclusively as a rescue vehicle.

“It is not an assault vehicle – no firearms are attached to it – and the department is not patrolling with it,” said Heubusch, adding that the vehicle is in “exceptional condition.”

The chief said it cost only $1,600 to get it to Batavia from Maryland – with the price tag much less than the budgeted amount of $7,000.

He said $900 was spent to replace a couple batteries and that a Buffalo business will be donating a lighting package. He also said that the plan is to paint the vehicle to remove the “military look” and with lettering indicating that it is for rescue operations.

All costs to get the truck ready will be split 50-50 with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, Heubusch said.

“This vehicle cost $854,000 new; that’s what the federal government paid,” he said. “For a comparable (model), you’d spend $200,000 to $300,000. We got it at a fraction of the cost (transportation to Batavia and other maintenance/painting charges).”

Heubusch said the Department of Defense owns it – “we’re renting it,” he said – but it’s not costing taxpayers because the money came from asset forfeitures and court-ordered drug seizures.

