February 2, 2021 - 9:34pm

City Republicans endorse incumbents on City Council, Genesee County Legislature

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, city of batavia republican committee.

The City of Batavia Republican Committee tonight endorsed five incumbents -- three on the Batavia City Council and two on the Genesee County Legislature -- in their bids to retain their seats in the November 2021 election.

Committee Chair Rich Richmond reported on the selections following a meeting, adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, at Godfrey's Pond.

Endorsed for Councilperson-At-Large positions are Eugene Jankowski Jr. (the current City Council president), Robert Bialkowski and Jeremy Karas.

On the Genesee County Legislature, the committee is backing Gary Maha, who represents Wards 4 & 5 in the city (District 9), and John Deleo, who represents Wards 1 & 6 in the city (District 7).

 

