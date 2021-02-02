City Republicans endorse incumbents on City Council, Genesee County Legislature

The City of Batavia Republican Committee tonight endorsed five incumbents -- three on the Batavia City Council and two on the Genesee County Legislature -- in their bids to retain their seats in the November 2021 election.

Committee Chair Rich Richmond reported on the selections following a meeting, adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, at Godfrey's Pond.

Endorsed for Councilperson-At-Large positions are Eugene Jankowski Jr. (the current City Council president), Robert Bialkowski and Jeremy Karas.

On the Genesee County Legislature, the committee is backing Gary Maha, who represents Wards 4 & 5 in the city (District 9), and John Deleo, who represents Wards 1 & 6 in the city (District 7).