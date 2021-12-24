Colleagues praise Murphy, Batavia's director of treatment, for 25 years of dedicated service at GCASA

Firmly entrenched in a profession where compassion and knowledge work hand in hand, Shannon Murphy, director of Treatment/Batavia office at Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, stands out from the crowd.

“Shannon is more committed and the most dedicated in this field than anyone I’ve ever seen,” said GCASA Executive Director John Bennett, marking Murphy’s longevity award as a 25-year employee of the nonprofit agency on East Main Street.

“She loves the patients. That’s her strength and her gift. She’s always there for her team, the agency and the people she serves.”

Murphy (photo at right) was one of 14 GCASA employees to receive longevity awards, ranging from 25 years to five years with the company.

Not one for being in the public eye, she said she “was so grateful” for her job and her co-workers.

“I love everybody here,” she said. “It has been an honor.”

Treatment Director Kathy Hodgins, who has worked with Murphy for the past 20 years, called her colleague “a game-changer.”

“She is the most loyal person I’ve ever met – my comic relief (noting Murphy’s quick wit) – and sincere and genuinely compassionate,” Hodgins said.

Others recognized for their longevity were as follows:

TWENTY YEARS

Liz Riter, director of Corporate Compliance/Quality Assurance, Batavia office;

Lisa Schutt, chemical dependency counselor, Batavia office.

FIFTEEN YEARS

Holly Main, assistant director of Treatment, Batavia office;

Sue Murphy, registered nurse, Batavia/Albion offices.

TEN YEARS

Sarah Millen, billing clerk, Batavia office:

Shellye Dale-Hall, prevention educator, Batavia office.

FIVE YEARS

McKayla Burvid, registered nurse, Batavia office;

Beth Collee, executive secretary, Batavia office;

Gretchen Franke, registered nurse, Batavia/Albion offices;

Shannon Ford, director of Communications & Development and Prevention, Batavia office;

Dawn Sagerman, director of Prevention Resource Center, Batavia office;

Gina Henry, prevention educator, Batavia office;

Matt Martin, chemical dependency counselor, Batavia office.

Disclosure: Mike Pettinella is publicist for GCASA.