Cordes, Vallance roll 300 games at Mancuso Bowling Center

Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia is once again becoming a "house of high scores" – reviving the slogan that the East Main street establishment used back in the 1970s.

Two league bowlers reached perfection recently as Nathan Cordes of Batavia recorded his fourth 300 game this past Monday in the Mancuso Real Estate/No Finer Diner league and Jeremy Vallance of Warsaw posted his second USBC-certified 300 game on Feb. 28 in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday night league.

Cordes’ perfect game came on the heels of the 290 he rolled four nights earlier in the Toyota of Batavia league.

The 300 games by Vallance and Cordes increase the number of perfect games this season at Mancuso’s to 13 – the most at any center in the Genesee Region USBC.

On Wednesday in the County Line Stone league at Scopano’s Lanes in Oakfield, Genesee Region USBC Hall of Famer Fred Gravanda just missed another perfect game as he rolled a 299 and 751 series while filling in for the Turnbull Heating team.

