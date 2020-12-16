Cornell Cooperative Extension selects Sikorski as its new executive director

Jocelyn Sikorski of Alexander is the new executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County.

Sikorski, who has served as executive director of the Genesee/Orleans County and City of Batavia Youth Bureaus since 2012, will begin her duties at the CCE office at 420 East Main St. on Jan. 25.

“We are excited to bring Jocelyn on board,” CCE Board President Lucine Kauffman said in a media release. “She brings such a wealth of knowledge with deep roots in youth development and a true understanding of local community needs.

“She has a proven track record of management, advocacy, and education, which translates well to the position of executive director.”

The agency’s search committee had interviewed two candidates – Sikorski and Julianna Frisch of Brockport – and both made virtual public presentations on Nov. 30 via Zoom.

Sikorski will take over the reins of the 100-year-old organization that provides programs in youth development, agriculture, nutrition, leadership, and community and economic development.

Recently, Sikorski played an integral role in the establishment of the Liberty Center for Youth afterschool program, which saw the relocation of the City Youth Bureau from MacArthur Drive to City Church’s St. Anthony’s campus on Liberty Street.

She holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Brockport State College, and has worked for Genesee County’s youth bureau since 1999.

Her community and civic activities include serving on the Genesee County STOP-DWI Board, GLOW YMCA Corporate Board and Genesee United Way Board and Allocations Committee. She is a past president and board member of Batavia Kiwanis, and a member of the Leadership Genesee Class of 2007.

Genesee County Manager Matt Landers, speaking for county employees, said "while we are sad to see Jocelyn leave Genesee County government, we wish her all the best in her new position."

"Jocelyn has served the youth of this county well over her 21 years of service. I look forward to working with Jocelyn in her new role over at CCE and am confident she will serve that organization well for years to come," he said.

Landers advised that he and his staff will be reviewing the Youth Bureau in its entirety before determining the next step.

"Whenever a department head leaves, there is an opportunity to examine how service is delivered and an opportunity to re-imagine county government," he said.

An email to Sikorski for comment was not returned at the time of the posting of this story.

File photo by Howard Owens.