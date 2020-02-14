County planners OK site plan for gift shop at the former Warner's Flower location in Oakfield

The Genesee County Planning Board on Thursday night recommended approval of a site plan review to operate a gift shop in the former Warner’s Flower Shop at 21 Main St., Oakfield.

Seeing no significant countywide or intercommunity impact, the board gave its OK for Denise Linsey, of Basom, to purchase the building and set up her own store in the Commercial (C-1) District, which will be called “Simple Pleasures Home Décor & Gifts.”

Linsey’s application states that the store will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The proposal now will be considered by the Oakfield Village Board for final approval.

In other action, the board recommended:

-- Approval with modifications of a special use permit for Thomas Dougherty of 1262 Herkimer Road, Darien, to construct a recreational pond on his property.

The approval is contingent upon the developer adhering to guidelines issued by the Genesee County Soil & Water Conservation District office that focus upon the location and construction parameters as well as obtaining permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

-- Approval of a site plan review for the construction of a 6,000-square-foot storage building (40-by-150) at Six Flags Darien Lake. The proposed 24-foot high building would be located off Sumner Road in an area behind the amphitheater.

-- Approval of a downtown design (site plan) review for contractor Ben Boyce to install a 12-foot by 9-foot overhead door and a 3-foot by 7-foot swing door along the west wall of the Tenney Coin Laundry facility at 200 Ellicott St., Batavia.