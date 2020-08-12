County planning board referrals include office building in Alexander, community center in Oakfield

The Genesee County Planning Board on Thursday is expected to consider 14 referrals, including a new professional office building in the Town of Alexander, an addition at PCORE Electric Inc. in Le Roy, a community center in the Village of Oakfield, and an auto repair/print shop associated with a faith-based group in Darien.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be conducted via Zoom videoconferencing.

Tony Batog of A/C Associates is seeking a special use permit and site plan approval to put up the office building on a 1-acre parcel zoned Agricultural-Residential at 11198 Alexander Road (Route 98).

Per the Town of Alexander’s zoning regulations, a special use permit is required prior to the construction of a mixed use residential/professional office building.

County Planning Director Felipe Oltramari said a house on the property will be coming down to make way for the 92- by 50-foot office building, with office space to be available for leasing.

David Ciurzynski of Ciurzynski Consulting, LLC, of Attica, project manager, said that Batog's business will occupy one of the offices and that two or three other office spaces are planned for the single-story structure that will feature a brick facade.

"It will have a commercial look with a residential feel," Ciurzynski said, adding that plans call for it to be complete next spring.

The location is south of the Village of Alexander, close to the Village of Attica, near Prospect Street and Route 98.

In Le Roy, the owners of PCORE Electric Inc., at 135 Gilbert St. (the Lapp Insulator campus) are requesting a special use permit to build a 2,800-square-foot addition and a new 6,700-square-foot asphalt pad.

Town code stipulates that special use permits are necessary for expansion of nonconforming uses.

In Oakfield, RWNY Property Group has submitted a site plan for review by county planners in anticipation of placing a community center (food pantry and farmers’ market) at 33 S. Main St. (Route 63).

Applicant Sue Zeliff, in documents provided to the village planning board, noted that the center would be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The community center will go into a longstanding building that previously served as a dance studio.

In Darien, John Kula of Freedom Fellowship LLC, has applied for an area variance to put up a 3,200-square-foot three-bay auto repair garage and print shop at 254 Broadway Road (Route 20).

According to his application, the public garage will be used for vocational training associated with a ministry that supports those in recovery from substance use disorders. Work would be limited to light repair, tires, brakes and routine service.

In a letter to the Town of Darien Zoning Board and Genesee County Planning Board, Darien Zoning Officer Jerry Yoder wrote that the Total Freedom New York ministry is a private, faith-based residential alternative addictions facility, and included its mission:

“Helping men and woman 18 and over get set free from life controlling problems and behaviors. Part of the program goals are to empower people through vocational and skills development to engage in family and community. To that end, the business development facilitates program goals and provides income to offset operational expenses.”