County police reform collaborative is on board with draft report, prepares for public input

Members of the Genesee County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative on Monday night made a few edits to the preliminary report drafted by Robert Bausch but the general consensus was that the committee moderator’s summary of what has been discussed over the past four months is right on target.

“I think I was really impressed and it’s well written. There are a few constructive things but, truthfully, from my experience with this – from talking to people around town and at my church – there doesn’t seem to be a huge problem (surrounding the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department),” said John Keller, a pastor at Northgate Free Methodist Church.

“We run the risk of, if we try to do too much, we’re putting the problem where there isn’t one. For the large part, the department is in great shape and it’s well run.”

Keller said he was pleased to see that the report included valid recommendations, especially the fact that the committee is calling for reform of the New York State Civil Service Commission.

“I would love to see some minority deputies,” he said. “I’m glad we’re addressing that or trying to through the Civil Service recommendations.”

Bausch’s report incorporates information shared and dialogue from the group’s nine meetings, prefaced with an overview of the sheriff’s department and then broken into four sections as mandated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203 on community policing reform.

“Going back through all my notes, I did not come up, honestly, with a lot of strong recommendations – we know there are issues of training – but as finding weaknesses in the department or in their procedures (there were few and that can be attributed) to a certain degree being accredited by the state every five years,” Bausch said. “I just don’t find a lot that I can say that this is really a critical area that needs some TLC (tender loving care).”

According to the report, sheriff’s department was “open to the process and provided information in a timely manner,” believes that training is an ongoing process, adheres to NYS Municipal Police Training Council policies and standards, is highly qualified as indicated by its accreditation through the NYS Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Council and is an active member of the community-based Genesee County Criminal Justice Advisory Council.

Following is the report’s four categories, with some findings and recommendations:

What Functions Should Police Perform?

Findings:

The law enforcement agencies in Genesee County work very closely together and operated under the “closest car” concept to assist with the most-timely response.

The 911 Emergency Services Dispatch Center serves as the county-wide Public Safety Answering Point.

All law enforcement agencies are represented at CJAC.

The Sheriff’s Office works closely with human services agencies in the county to address new and changing residents’ needs, has worked with Genesee County school superintendents and principals to achieve the assignment of a School Resource Officer (SRO) in its district and offers numerous outreach programs to identify and address societal issues.

The department oversees two unique programs -- the Justice for Children Advocacy Center and Genesee Justice, an alternative-to-incarceration and victims’ assistance program – and participates in the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative with other law enforcement agencies and the City of Batavia Fire Department.

Recommendations:

The report indicated that “major areas of concern” include mental health and substance abuse and that programs to address these issues need to be developed and expanded.

The committee recommends that mental health professionals should be available to assist the 911 Emergency Services Dispatch Center, road patrol officers, and the county jail, and that the obtaining the services of Genesee County Mental Health, Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse and others should be explored.

The report also noted the costs associated with expanded programs, noting that reallocation of funds is unlikely at the present time.

Employing Smart and Effective Policing Standards and Strategies

Findings:

The report gives high marks to the sheriff’s department, citing the importance of the agency having to follow strict standards as set forth by the NYS Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Council.

As far as issues involving use of force, the committee found that over the past three years, there was an average of 10 use of force incidents per year. It also found no incidents relating to a lack of accountability on the part of sheriff’s department personnel.

Recommendations:

The committee urges the department to be “vigilant and prepared to address issues and citizen concerns” as they arise, particularly when it comes to interaction with underserved residents, whether individually or as a group.

It recommends the use of body cameras with proper training as a prerequisite, and calls for consistency and lack of bias in dealing with the public. The report also recommends the adoption of a consumer hotline or citizen comment form so residents “can have a safe place to air grievances, comments, concerns, or acknowledgements. These submissions will be reviewed by the command staff of the Sheriff’s Office in a culturally sensitive and timely manner.”

Fostering Community-Oriented Leadership, Culture and Accountability

Findings:

Calling this topic “the most challenging and most rewarding” for the department, the report said the agency is transparent and practical, and makes efforts to reach out to the community through programs such as School Resource Officers, tip lines, small community group meetings, and other civic events.

Since about 4 percent of the population have a preferred language other than English, this could pose a barrier for officers. To overcome this, the agency uses a certified interpretive service. Because of these services, those that have a preferred language other than English, now have access to a service that enables communication with the Sheriff’s Office.

Recommendations:

The committee recommends development of a comprehensive training plan that includes implicit bias, trauma informed care and vicarious trauma training, mental health, and state-mandated trainings, with the training plan to include what type of trainings, times, cost, attendees, and frequency.

Transparency to the public and collaboration with local agencies and professional trainers should be a prerequisite to the process.

Recruiting and Supporting Excellent Personnel

Findings:

Genesee County’s population consists of 92.9 percent white, 3.2 percent black, 3.5 percent Hispanic and 2 percent two or more races. When it comes to employment, the application process consists of passing a Civil Service exam, physical fitness exam, and an in-depth background check.

The report indicated that because Civil Service laws control most aspects of the employment process, there are limitations on what actions the department can take. “This is a huge obstacle and deters those from underserved populations from applying,” according to the report.

Recommendations:

The committee believes the department should review its recruitment program and identify any programs or agencies available, such as the Genesee County Career Center or Veterans’ Outreach Program. It also recommends that the agency work with school superintendents, principals and officials at Genesee Community College to enhance its recruitment efforts – with a goal of more diversity in its hiring.

Another recommendation centers around having the Genesee County Legislature and county management take a more active role in supporting reforms to the Civil Service Commission.

Committee Suggests Some Revisions

At last night’s meeting, committee members offered several revisions to the draft, including mentioning something about the need for funding to support increased training, how the current Civil Service process is a barrier to diversity, urging state organizations such as the New York Conference of Mayors, New York State Association of Counties and Association of Towns to push for Civil Service reform, and pointing out the significance of the weeklong Sheriff’s Teen Academy at Byron-Bergen Central School as a community outreach.

Julie Carasone, a professional trainer, suggested collecting data on the types of crimes that are committed in Genesee County and to place that information in the Employing Smart and Effective Policing Standards and Strategies category.

County Manager Matt Landers emphasized that the committee should incorporate these changes and get the revised report out to the public via a press release, Facebook and other social media, including an email address where citizens can send their comments and, possibly, lead to another revision.

Bausch set the next meeting for 6 p.m. Feb. 22 for the consideration of public comments and adoption of the report that has to be submitted to the New York State Office of Management and Budget by April 1. A resolution to accept the report is expected to be considered by the Public Service Committee on March 15.

Can't Forget the Human Element

County Legislature Chair Rochelle Stein recognized those who elect to serve the community in law enforcement.

“I learned a lot (about) the training and accreditation process,” she said. “Also, every time that we have a new deputy sheriff that is sworn in or sent to training, it’s an incredible responsibility that the individual takes and the commitment that they make to our community.

“That, really, was an eye-opening process that I learned that everyone goes through together. I’m not sure that point has a place in here, but Bob you underscored that with your statement that training is not considering an event – it’s an ongoing process.”