County to use state communications grant of $700,033 to help cover Molasses Hill Road tower project costs

Although word of a $700,033 award from the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant program came much later than expected, news that the funds have been released will allow Genesee County to receive reimbursement of expenses connected to a major communications tower project in the Town of Attica.

“The … award was anticipated as part of our 2021 Communications operational budget and our Molasses Hill Public Safety Communications Tower Capital Improvement Project,” said Steven Sharpe, director of Emergency Communications for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. “We received the award letter from the State of New York (on Thursday), and we plan to present a resolution to the (Genesee County) Legislature to accept the grant.”

Sharpe, responding via email from The Batavian, said the performance period of the grant began on January 1st of this year.

In March, prior to the release of the funds, he requested a reallocation of $301,833.67 in unexpended money and unanticipated revenue from the county in the form of a resolution – which eventually was passed – to advance the public safety capital project that included the building of a communications tower on Molasses Hill Road (located just over the Wyoming County line).

Sharpe said the county has “current eligible expenditures that we will seek immediate reimbursement upon approval of the grant contract with the State.”

“The expenditures included tower heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs; microwave line dehydrator replacements; microwave ​power plant replacements; tower lease payments; tower utilities; public safety radio system maintenance, and costs associated with the new tower.”

The grant was authorized as part of the 2019-20 fiscal year state budget, Sharpe said, and “brings (the county) up to date on existing costs.”

He said he will work with the state to expedite funding for 2022, using the 2020-21 fiscal year SICG – Formula authorization.

The three other GLOW counties received funding from this grant as well, with Livingston getting $612,806; Orleans $526,529 and Wyoming $422,761. All told, the state released $45 million in SICG grants during this cycle.

According to a press release from the state:

This funding will enable local governments to expand their ability to communicate, exchange valuable data, and streamline information to enhance collaboration and assist first responders.

The SICG, which is administered by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, has awarded $472 million to municipalities over nine rounds since December 2011. The grant is formula based and funded by cellular surcharge revenue.

The program has allowed counties to make vital improvements in the way first responders can communicate between each other and different regions of the state using land mobile radio systems.

Submitted photos: Views of the Molasses Hill Tower.

