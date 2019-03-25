Local Matters

March 25, 2019 - 2:07pm

Cousins notches 300 game at Legion Lanes in Le Roy

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

Dick Cousins finally got the one he wanted -- a 300 game at his hometown Legion Lanes in Le Roy.

The 68-year-old right-hander laced them up as a substitute last Tuesday in the Le Roy Moose League and proceeded to roll 185-300-256--741 on lanes 1-2.

A retiree from Le Roy Machine, he has two other perfect games -- both coming about 20 years ago at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia and the former Cal Bowl in Caledonia.

Other high series for the week include:

-- Batavian Rich Wagner's 761 in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday league at Mancuso's, where he is averaging a Genesee Region USBC-record 246 with one week remaining;

-- Brockport's Chris Bardol's 756 in the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen;

-- Medina resident Curtis Foss' 290--743 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

For a complete list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

March 25, 2019 - 2:15pm
bud prevost
Joined: Jan 11 2009 - 9:12pm

congrats Cuzzy :)

