COVID-19 issue with Newark/Marion football team forces cancellation of Saturday's game against Batavia

It looks as though the Batavia High Blue Devils will have to wait a bit longer to try for their sixth Section V football victory of the season.

Mike Bromley, the Batavia City School District athletic director, told The Batavian this afternoon that this Saturday afternoon's game at Newark/Marion has been cancelled due to some of the home team's members getting COVID-19.

Unless Batavia can find another opponent on short notice, the Blue Devils, 5-1, will have this weekend off, Bromley noted.

Batavia's final regular season game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at home against Wilson Magnet.