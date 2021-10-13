Local Matters

October 13, 2021 - 4:20pm

COVID-19 issue with Newark/Marion football team forces cancellation of Saturday's game against Batavia

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Batavia High Blue Devils, Section V football.

It looks as though the Batavia High Blue Devils will have to wait a bit longer to try for their sixth Section V football victory of the season.

Mike Bromley, the Batavia City School District athletic director, told The Batavian this afternoon that this Saturday afternoon's game at Newark/Marion has been cancelled due to some of the home team's members getting COVID-19.

Unless Batavia can find another opponent on short notice, the Blue Devils, 5-1, will have this weekend off, Bromley noted.

Batavia's final regular season game is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at home against Wilson Magnet.

Upcoming

more

