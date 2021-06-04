Crews tear off old façade at 99 Main St.; new one expected in about six weeks

The project manager of the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative’s renovation and redevelopment of the historic building at 99 Main St. said a new façade should be up by August following the removal of the original frontage this afternoon.

“I talked to the contractor today and he said that they will begin framing the wall on Monday or Tuesday of next week and then do the brick work,” said Todd Audsley of the Batavia-based smartDESIGN architecture. “It will probably be put back together in four to six weeks.”

Audsley said the new façade will be a frame wall with a brick veneer and will look similar to the old one.

“The new façade will be very much like it was but better construction, insulation, better windows, and new construction technology,” he said. “It’s kind of a facelift for the building, and just a better job of what was there.”

He said the building, erected in 1865, had some issues that needed correcting but the original façade, while not damaged, was worn out.

“The windows were shot. There was no insulation in the wall. The brick was fine but there were concrete sills and headers over those windows,” he said. “There had been some rock and water damage over the past 70 to 80 years. It was just time.”

The $1.1 million project includes renovation of all three floors of the 7,500-square-foot building. Dr. Kumar Neppalli's dental practice will operate on the first floor with the second floor being developed for commercial office space. The third floor will include two two-bedroom market-rate apartments.

Audsley said the entire project will go on for several months.

Photo by Howard Owens.