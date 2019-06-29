Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 29, 2019 - 2:26pm

Culture Jam at MoonJava Cafe: An eclectic mix of seeing, saying and singing

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, moonjava cafe, Batavia Culture Jam.

culture_jam_1.jpg

Singer/flutist Emily Crawford and guitarist Eric Zwieg, known collectively as Local 1, entertained a crowd of about 50 people today at the Batavia Culture Jam at MoonJava Cafe at 56 Harvester Ave., where works by local artists are being prominently displayed.

culture_jam_2.jpg

Brian Laird shared some of his inspirational poems, with themes ranging from the value of living, salute to board games, nature and a memorial to his family dog. Other poets of the day were Eric Weatherbee aka The Humble Bard and Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian.

culture_jam_3.jpg

Richard Beatty, host of Geezer Radio on WGCC, provided some interpretative reading, including a satirical take on the evolution of television. Photos by Mike Pettinella.

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button