Culture Jam at MoonJava Cafe: An eclectic mix of seeing, saying and singing

Singer/flutist Emily Crawford and guitarist Eric Zwieg, known collectively as Local 1, entertained a crowd of about 50 people today at the Batavia Culture Jam at MoonJava Cafe at 56 Harvester Ave., where works by local artists are being prominently displayed.

Brian Laird shared some of his inspirational poems, with themes ranging from the value of living, salute to board games, nature and a memorial to his family dog. Other poets of the day were Eric Weatherbee aka The Humble Bard and Howard Owens, publisher of The Batavian.

Richard Beatty, host of Geezer Radio on WGCC, provided some interpretative reading, including a satirical take on the evolution of television. Photos by Mike Pettinella.