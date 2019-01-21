Curtis Foss logs two more 800 series; Tackentien posts 300 in Portageville

When you're averaging 245 in one league and 238 in another, 700 series just don't cut it. For Medina's Curtis Foss, reaching the 800 mark for three games is where it's at.

Foss recently posted his sixth and seventh 800 series in the past 24 months -- 267-277-258--802 in the Friday Mixers League on Jan. 4 and 266-279-258--803 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League on Jan. 14, both at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

The high-revving 31-year-old right-hander also has seven 300 games over the past two years.

Speaking of perfect games, Nathan Tackentien of Arcade recorded his second 300 in as many weeks, the latest coming last Monday in league play at Letchworth Pines in Portageville.

Mike Pettinella's next Pin Points column is scheduled for this Thursday.