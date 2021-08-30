Dansville construction firm excited to support 4-H

The project manager for Genesee Construction of Dansville said her company couldn’t be happier about its contribution to this year’s special project for the GLOW With Your Hands career day on Sept. 28 at the Genesee County Fairgrounds.

MaryEllyn Merle, speaking after today’s session to promote the event, said Genesee Construction will be building a handicap ramp leading to the entrance of the Laing Kennedy 4-H building at the fairgrounds.

“Rather than bringing something here and have it set up to show the kids a fake sidewalk, for example, why not do something for the fairgrounds at the same time?” she said, noting that her firm will be donating its time and materials for the ramp. “And what makes it better is that it is going to support 4-H because we’re super passionate about 4-H.”

She said masons will come to the fairgrounds the day before the event and form and prepare the slab.

“Then, on September 28th, we will have a couple of our masons on site who will pour and show the kids the technique of finishing the sidewalk. That’s the hands-on project,” she said.

Merle said the ramp will measure about 12 feet, and will feature a railing outside of the door.

In 2019, Genesee Construction poured an 81-foot sidewalk at the fairgrounds’ arena in conjunction with GLOW With Your Hands.

“This event gives us hope that we’re going to find the next generation of youth for these highly-skilled jobs,” she said.

Photo: Alexis Merle, left, executive assistant, and MaryEllen Merle, project manager, of Genesee Construction showing ramp that their company will be building. Photo by Mike Pettinella.