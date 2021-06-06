Dept. of Environmental Conservation investigating report of possible petroleum spill into Horseshoe Lake

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is investigating a possible petroleum spill into the inlet on the west side of Horseshoe Lake in the Town of Stafford.

According to Jeff Wernick of the DEC press office in Albany, agency personnel on Saturday responded to a report of fumes and a spill, and immediately deployed containment booms, pads and a vacuum truck to skim diesel fuel from the surface of the water.

Crews from T&R Environmental of Painted Post are conducting the cleanup effort. Booms also have been set up in a ditch on nearby Seven Springs Road, not far from the intersection of Clinton Street Road in the Town of Batavia.

“The spill is currently contained and DEC’s oversight of the cleanup efforts will continue until the cleanup is complete,” Wernick said. “DEC’s investigation into the cause and amount of the spill is ongoing.”

Photo at top: View from Horseshoe Lake Road near the entrance of West Lake Road of the environmental remediation underway in response to a chemical spill; bottom, containment booms in a ditch on Seven Springs Road. Photos by Mike Pettinella.