EDA grant boosts Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council's economic strategy for 2022

The Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council will be receiving $70,000 in federal funding to help develop and implement its 2022 comprehensive economic strategy.

According to a press release issued today by U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, funding is being allocated through the Economic Development Administration and will promote public-private partnerships to diversify and strengthen regional economies in New York.

The G/FLRPC supports nine regional counties, including Genesee.

The latest round of funding is a 50/50 matching grant, with the other $70,000 derived through contributions to the G/FLRPC from its participating counties and other revenue, said Jay Gsell, who served as agency’s interim executive director through October 2021.

His replacement, Paul Gavin, could not be reached for comment.

Schumer, in the press release, said the EDA investment “will help jumpstart Upstate New York’s economic development, promote business growth, and strengthen our regional economies.”

Gillibrand echoed his remarks, stating, “As our economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, this federal investment is an important step to help attract capital and create jobs throughout New York.”

Identical monetary amounts are going to regional planning councils and boards in Central New York, Lake Champlain-Lake George, Southern Tier East, Southern Tier West and Mohawk Valley.