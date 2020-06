Voting on Elba Central School's $10,269,322 budget, propositions and board of education election:

Proposition #1 – Budget

Yes – 303

No – 103

Proposition #2 – Vehicle and transportation reserve

Yes – 310

No – 97

Proposition #3 – School bus purchase

Yes – 311

No – 95

School Board (Re-election)

Incumbent Michael Riner – 377