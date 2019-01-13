Local Matters

January 13, 2019 - 8:28am

Elliott's 781, perfect games by Gallo, Wagner help Toyota team set association high series mark

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, sports.

About six weeks after breaking one Genesee Region USBC record, the Toyota of Batavia team eclipsed another one in league bowling action this past Thursday.

Sparked by 300 games by left-handers Jason Gallo and Rich Wagner, the quintet registered 3,580 for its three-game series in the Toyota of Batavia league at Mancuso Bowling Center to break the existing record by eight pins.

The previous mark was 3,572 by the Terry Hills Restaurant team on Feb. 25, 1986 at Mancuso's.

On Nov. 29 of last year, the Toyota team posted a 1,271 game, which broke the Terry Hills' record of 1,220. Members of that Terry Hills team were Joe Trigilio, Fred Gravanda, Don Buckley, Jerry Martino and John Gravante.

While Gallo and Wagner added to their 300 game totals en route to 763 and 756 series, respectively, righty Josh Elliott led the way with a 781 series -- 244-279-258.

Nathan Cordes added 280-269--740 while Leon Hurd rolled 540 to round out the scoring.

For more high scores around the Genesee Region for the week ending Jan. 12, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

