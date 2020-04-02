Ficarella's Pizzeria closes temporarily, will return 'bigger and stronger'

For 35 years, Nick Ficarella has been serving delicious pizza, wings, subs, pasta and more to the community, initially at a shop situated across from Southside Deli on Liberty Street and, for many years, at his current location at 21 Liberty St.

Unfortunately, the spread of the COVID-19 has forced the Batavia native to temporarily close his store, giving – in his words – “our staff a well-deserved mental and physical break and doing our part to stop this spread of this terrible pandemic.”

Ficarella, speaking to The Batavian this afternoon, said he is shutting things down for a few weeks, not because business has fallen off, but primarily to protect the health of employees, their families and friends and customers.

“Business-wise, the support has been huge,” he said. “We have been seeing long, long lines at the pick-up window. The issue is more about staffing.”

In post on his Facebook page, Ficarella wrote that he will provide daily updates through social media – “to keep your belly’s (sic) hungry and your spirits high” – and also will be updating the website with new features to enhance the ordering experience.

“We’ll be back bigger and stronger,” he said. “We’re going to add some new features, including online ordering. In the meantime, I would like to thank the community and look to continue to serve the great people of Genesee County and beyond like we have since 1985, when there is an end to all this madness.”