Finger Lakes Region on track for 'low-risk' outdoor venues, indoor museums, zoos to reopen on Friday

Word out of the Finger Lakes Region “control room” is that Phase Four will begin on Friday for some, but not all, of the businesses waiting to resume operations that have been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the most recent update, businesses given the green light to reopen include low-risk outdoor and indoor museums, art galleries, historical venues and zoos.

Additionally, media production will be allowed to restart – activities such as motion picture, television, streaming and music productions on set, on location or at any production or recording site.

Several businesses will have to wait a while longer, however.

Classified as high-risk activities, those businesses not allowed to reopen yet include amusement parks, water parks, arcades, bowling centers, casinos, concerts, movie theaters, performing arts or other theatrical productions.

Furthermore, concerts, shows or carnivals that would exceed a limit of 25 people also remain on hold.

Contacted this morning, Genesee County Manager Jay Gsell, who is part of the region’s “control room" of about 30 people, said that although Phase Four is the last of the state's reopening phases, it could go on for an extended period of time.

“There’s going to be the potential for – not a Phase Five – but Phase Four will just take longer, and we’ll continue to see more and more specified guidances for the parts of the economy that are presumed to be part of Phase Four,” he said.

Gsell mentioned that CDC protocols and the science would indicate that “the potential for community spread of new infections would very likely increase significantly if there is not a gradual … rollout in the Phase Four grouping.”

He also reported that the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce will host a Phase Four reopening Zoom webinar for the business community from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday.

For more information, go to www.geneseeny.com.