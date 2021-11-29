Fire protection deadline extended as Oakfield town, village boards prepare for mid-December meetings

Oakfield town and village supervisors are hopeful that discussions at mid-December board meetings lead to a revised fire protection service agreement.

Attorneys for the two municipalities – Megan K. Dorritie of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP, Rochester, who is representing the village, and Craig Welch of Lacy Katzen, Rochester, who is representing the town – have been working on what looks to be a compromise from the previous contract.

Town Supervisor Matt Martin today said the deadline imposed by the Village Board to get a deal done has been extended from Nov. 30 -- at least until after the town and village boards could meet to review the proposed changes.

Dorritie, also contacted today, would not say when the new deadline date is, and would not answer any other questions.

The Village Board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at 39 Main St., while the Town Board is set to convene at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 3219 Drake St.

Town and village leaders have been at odds for several months over the agreement, which has called for the Oakfield Volunteer Fire Department – owned by the village – to provide fire protection service to town residents for an annual fee.

The current pact calls for the town to pay 58 percent of the operational and equipment costs and the village to pay the other 42 percent.

Village Supervisor David Boyle reported back in September that the town had not paid its bill for the 2020-21 fiscal year – in excess of $78,000. Martin and the town board contested the fee structure and has requested that the agreement be renegotiated.