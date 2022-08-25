Local Matters

August 25, 2022 - 12:22pm

First look: New warehouse at Batavia Downs is finished

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Batavia Downs Gaming.

wrotb_warehouse_1.jpg

Batavia Downs Gaming's new warehouse and cold storage building at the south end of the Park Road facility is complete. The 5,000-square-foot, $1 million structure provides a central location for the corporation's varied food, beverage and hospitality inventory.  From left are Ashley Bolsei, warehouse manager; Scott Kiedrowski, vice president of operations; and Ryan Hasenauer, marketing director.

warehouse_2_a.jpg

Bolsei and Hasenauer stand outside the loading dock of the building, which was constructed by Ed Hulme General Contracting of Warsaw.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.

