First look: New warehouse at Batavia Downs is finished
Batavia Downs Gaming's new warehouse and cold storage building at the south end of the Park Road facility is complete. The 5,000-square-foot, $1 million structure provides a central location for the corporation's varied food, beverage and hospitality inventory. From left are Ashley Bolsei, warehouse manager; Scott Kiedrowski, vice president of operations; and Ryan Hasenauer, marketing director.
Bolsei and Hasenauer stand outside the loading dock of the building, which was constructed by Ed Hulme General Contracting of Warsaw.
Photos by Mike Pettinella.
