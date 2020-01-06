Local Matters

January 6, 2020 - 11:14am

Five hit the 700 mark in Mancuso league; Amy Allis rolls 711 at Medina Lanes

posted by Mike Pettinella in news.

Five bowlers cracked the 700 mark last Monday night in the Mancuso Real Estate/Smokin' Eagle BBQ doubles league at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

Jason Quilliam led the way with 266-227-258--751, while Jim Dommer posted a 290 game and 723 series, James Townsend a 269 game and 721 series, Andrew Fowler a 279 game and 702 series and Mike DeVay Jr. a 245 game and 701 series.

In the Sunday Rolloffs League at Medina Lanes, Amy Allis registered a 711 set on games of 210, 233 and 268, and went on to win the Division 2 rolloffs competition.

For a list of high scores in Genesee Region leagues through Sunday, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

