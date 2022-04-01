Fleet of foot. Genesee Valley Harriers 4x800-meter relay team shatters U.S. record in 65-69 age group

A quartet featuring two longtime standout Batavia runners shattered the American record in the 65-69 age group, 4x800-meter relay at the USA Track & Field Masters Indoor Championships in New York City.

The national competition took place from March 18-20 at the New Balance Track & Field Center at The Armory in Manhattan.

Competing for the Genesee Valley Harriers club, Batavians Frank Gioia and Bill McMullen teamed with Tim McMullen of Chili and Joseph Chimino of Bergen for a time of 12 minutes, 30.38 seconds – nearly 2 ½ minutes faster than the previous record of 14:57.49.

Gioia led things off, running his leg in 3:06, and Bill McMullen followed at 3:31. Tim McMullen (no relation) took the baton and ran a 2:54 split before handing off to Chimino, who closed things out with a time of 2:57.

It was the first time the four combined to run the relay, Gioia said, but plans are to enter the same competition next year at Lexington, Ky.

“By that time, all of us will have turned 70, so we’ll be racing in the 70-74 age group,” he said.

And, undoubtedly, they’ll have their sights set on another U.S. record.

Submitted photo. From left, Tim McMullen, Joseph Chimino, Bill McMullen, Frank Gioia.