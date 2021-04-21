Former City Manager Molino accepts executive director post with Livingston County Water and Sewer Authority

Jason Molino is returning to the GLOW region.

Molino, the City of Batavia manager for 11 years prior to leaving in January 2018 to become administrator for Tompkins County, has accepted the executive director post with the Livingston County Water and Sewer Authority based in Lakeville.

“For me, it was several things,” Molino said by telephone this afternoon. “It was the right move for my family -- wanting to spend more time with my family. I love the work I’ve done here, I love the community and the people I work with are phenomenal, but this really is a personal decision.”

Molino said he was looking forward to “a little more balance” in his life as he moves closer to extended family members who live in Western New York.

“This is an opportunity to continue to do good public work, which is important, as well as find a good balance in life that I want with my family,” he said.

Molino is married to the former Anna Lesh of Batavia. They have three daughters -- Sophia, 21; Stella, 10; and Charley, 8, and a son, Jason Jr., 6.

He begins his new role on June 14. He replaces Michelle Baines, who reportedly left for another job.

The 41-year-old Molino has experience in the water and sewer segment of municipal government, having been involved in a leadership capacity when the City of Batavia negotiated its latest water and sales tax agreements with Genesee County.

He said he is aware of Genesee’s current water project and said that Livingston County has similar opportunities to expand water supply to other parts of the county.

“We are looking to partner with other towns and villages on distribution (water) system management or collection (sewer) system management, and possible expansion of consumer capacity as well – all stuff that I feel comfortable with and was able to work on when in Batavia, whether it was water-related or sewer-related,” he said.

Molino was highly regarded in Tompkins County, with major accomplishments being the establishment of county’s Office of Veteran’s Services and hiring of its first director, establishment of the county’s first chief equity and diversity officer, and the review and recommendation to merge the Mental Health and Public Health departments.

He also led the county’s Reimagining Public Safety Collaborative in partnership with the City of Ithaca. In March of 2020 Molino declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has led Tompkins County through the crisis, instituting innovative measures to counteract sales tax shortfalls.

In a press release, Leslyn McBean-Clairborne, chair of the Tompkins County Legislature, thanked Molino for his service, sharing that “Jason has served this county with integrity every single day in this role. He has brought a thoughtful presence as our administrator, showing deep support for our staff and fiduciary tact putting together budgets under ever-more-complicated circumstances.”

Mark McKeown, board chair of the Livingston County Water and Sewer Authority, said in a press release that Molino was hired following a thorough search and extensive interview process.

“Jason’s experience, background and leadership will serve LCWSA and its future very well,” McKeown said. “We are looking forward to having Jason join our LCWSA team and bringing his experience and perspective to our group.”