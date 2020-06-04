Former First DA Cianfrini now serving as assistant county attorney

Melissa Cianfrini is back as a Genesee County employee, this time as the Assistant County Attorney.

County Attorney Kevin D. Earl today confirmed that Cianfrini, who unexpectedly resigned her position as the county’s First Assistant District Attorney in January, was hired on Feb. 25 at a salary of $78,086 – about $13,000 less than she was making as First Assistant DA.

When asked for specific information about her duties, Earl said that neither he nor Cianfrini would be available for comment.

In an email sent to The Batavian, Earl wrote, “As per the County policy, I am only able to provide you with the following information (hire date, job title, salary).”

According to the job posting at the time, the job description includes representing the Department of Social Services in cases involving child support, foster care, parental rights and child abuse as well as proceedings involving public assistance, Medicaid, juvenile delinquency and Family Court.

Additional duties listed: Providing legal advice on behalf of the commissioner of Social Services and other county departments.

Cianfrini is a resident of Oakfield and the wife of County Clerk Michael Cianfrini. She joined the DA’s office in 2009 and was promoted to first assistant district attorney eight years later.

Before resigning, she appeared to be in line to succeed District Attorney Lawrence Friedman, who is planning to retire at the end of his current term.