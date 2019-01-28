Foss rolls back-to-back 300 games in an 823 set; Diane Hurlburt posts 763

Two of the most popular names on the Genesee Region USBC awards list -- Curtis Foss of Medina and Diane Hurlburt of Warsaw -- added to their many chances for the local association's grand prize drawing at the season-ending banquet in May with superlative league performances last week.

Foss started a bit slowly (for him) with a 223 game before stringing 24 consecutive strikes -- back-to-back 300 games -- for an 823 series in the Friday Night Mixers League at Oak Orchard Bowl.

The 31-year-old right-hander raised his average to 240 for 57 games this season (he's at 245 in a Monday league at Oak Orchard Bowl), and now has three 800 series since Jan. 4.

Hurlburt, a 48-year-old righty, also has been in a groove of late, with the latest big series comilng on Thursday at Livingston Lanes in Geneseo -- 248-266-249--763. It is her fourth 700 series this season and eclipses her previous best of 738 (Jan. 19, 2017).

She had a legitimate shot at an 800 series after rolling the first six strikes in the third game. But a pocket 7-10 split in the seventh frame, and a solid 7-pin in the ninth frame kept her from eclipsing the GRUSBC women's record of 782 set by Caycee Landers at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen last season.

"I knew that I had the 700 but I really didn't realize that I was close (to 800)," said Hurlburt, who bowls in the league with her husband, Jason, and son, Matthew.

A Fillmore native who owns her own cleaning business, she is averaging 200 in a Monday league at Letchworth Pines in Portageville and 194 in the Thursday league at Livingston Lanes. Both of those leagues were relocated after a fire shut down operations at Perry Bowling Center.

The GRUSBC's awards program allows bowlers to earn entries into a grand prize drawing in May based on high scores bowled during the season. Last year, Foss and Hurlburt had the most chances to win one of three $500 cash prizes -- with Hurlburt actually winning -- and they have the most chances again this season.

In other league action last week, Rich Wagner of Batavia posted 792 in the Toyota of Batavia league at Mancuso Bowling Center to raise his average to a record-setting pace of 248.26, while Steve Krna rolled 279--768 in the Antique World Tuesday Coed league, also at Mancuso's.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.