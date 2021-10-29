Four Bills' Hall of Famers, Molitor, Guidry to appear at this weekend's Legends & Stars expo at Batavia Downs

Seven NFL Hall of Famers -- including Buffalo Bills’ greats Andre Reed, Jim Kelly (photo above), Thurman Thomas and Joe DeLamielluere – and former Major League Baseball standouts Ron Guidry and Paul Molitor are headlining this weekend’s Legends & Stars Batavia Sports Expo at Batavia Downs Gaming on Park Road.

The event runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. today and from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We have a tremendous lineup of sports legends with us this year,” said Ryan Hasenauer, Batavia Downs Gaming marketing director. “This gives people an opportunity to come out and purchase all kinds of great memorabilia and cards – anything sports related.”

Other NFL Hall of Famers scheduled to appear are linebacker Rickey Jackson, halfback Lenny Moore and tight end Kellen Winslow Sr.

Guidry, a left-hander pitcher, is a two-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees (1977-78) and won the Cy Young Award in 1978. Molitor, an infielder and designated hitter, is a member of the 3,000 hit club and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004.

Hasenauer said collectors will be glad to know that many vendors have signed up to participate.

Admission is $10 person each day and must be paid in cash. Each paid admission guest receives the following:

$10 Casino free play voucher (only for guests ages 18 & up);

One raffle ticket for “Dealer Bucks” Giveaways awarded throughout the day.

Children 12 & Under are admitted at no charge, but will not receive a raffle ticket or a casino free play voucher.

The lineup for “legends and stars” and their autograph session times are as follows. Prices for autographs vary depending upon the item to be signed. Photo opportunities also will be available.

TODAY

-- Joe Cribbs, running back, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins; 3x All-Pro. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

-- Joe DeLamielluere, offensive guard, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns; HOF '03, 6x Pro Bowl, 8x All-Pro. 6 to 7 p.m.

-- Jordan Poyer, safety, Buffalo Bills. 6 to 7 p.m.

-- Andre Reed, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins; HOF '14, 4x AFC Champ, 7x Pro Bowl. 7 to 8 p.m.

-- Thurman Thomas, running back, Buffalo Bills; HOF '07, 1991 NFL MVP, 5x Pro Bowl, 4x AFC Champ. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

-- Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr., defensive end, Buffalo Bills; 2021 2nd Round Draft Pick. 3 to 4 p.m.

-- Marty Cordova, left fielder, Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, Baltimore Orioles; 1995 AL ROY. 11 a.m. to noon.

-- Doug Drabek, pitcher, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles; 1990 NL Cy Young, 1994 All-Star. 11 a.m. to noon.

-- Ron Guidry (photo above), pitcher, New York Yankees; 2x World Series Champ, 1978 AL Cy Young, 5x Gold Glove, 4x All-Star, Yankees Co-Captain 1986-88. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

-- Micah Hyde, safety, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packer; 2017 Pro Bowl. 1 to 2 p.m.

-- Rickey Jackson, linebacker, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers; HOF '10, Super Bowl XXIX Champion, 6x Pro Bowl. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

-- Stevie Johnson, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, San Diego Chargers; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

-- Jim Kelly, quarterback, Buffalo Bills; HOF '02, 5x Pro Bowl, 4x AFC Champ. Noon to 1 p.m.

-- Dawson Knox, tight end, Buffalo Bills; 2 to 3 p.m.

-- Paul Molitor, infielder/DH, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins; HOF '04, 3,000 Hit Club, 1993 World Series Champ, 1993 WS MVP, 7x All-Star, 4x Silver Slugger. Noon to 1 p.m.

-- Lenny Moore, halfback/wide receiver, Baltimore Colts; HOF '75, 2x NFL Champion, 1956 NFL ROY, 1964 NFL MVP, 7x Pro Bowl. 11 a.m. to noon.

-- Eric Moulds, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans; 3x Pro Bowl. 1 to 2 p.m.

-- Andre Rison, wide receiver, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders; Super Bowl XXXI Champion, 1990 All Pro, 5x Pro Bowl. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

-- Greg Rousseau, defensive end, Buffalo Bills; 2021 1st Round Draft Pick. 2 to 3 p.m.

-- Devin Singletary, running back, Buffalo Bills. 2 to 3 p.m.

-- Sean Waltman, WWE Hall of Famer/DX Member. Noon to 3 p.m.

-- Kellen Winslow Sr., tight end, San Diego Chargers; HOF '02, 3x All-Pro, 5x Pro Bowl. 1 to 2 p.m.

Celebrity Bartending to Benefit Connor O’Neil

A celebrity bartending event is set for 8:30 tonight at the Labatt Blue Zone at 34 Rush. A portion of food and drink purchases made from 8:30-10:30 p.m. will benefit Connor O’Neil, a 9-year-old boy from Lockport who has been stricken with a rare form of malignant brain cancer.

Appearing will be 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster, Channel 2’s Patrick Hammer, Channel 4’s Dave Greber, Buffalo Hockey Legend Danny Gare and Thurman Thomas.

There will be live auctions for autographed sports memorabilia as well with all proceeds benefitting #ConnorStrong. For more information on #ConnorStrong, visit https://connorstrong.org/.