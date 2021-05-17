Gov. Cuomo says 'yes' to county fairs, letting fully vaccinated people ditch their masks in most cases

The president of the Genesee County Agricultural Society said she is cautiously optimistic following today’s announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that county fairs across New York State will be able to take place under six-foot social distancing guidelines.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves as we continue to consult with County Manager Matt Landers and the health department” regarding what will be necessary for area residents to enjoy the Genesee County Fair this summer, Amanda Gallo said.

The fair is scheduled for July 24-31 at the county fairgrounds on East Main Street Road. It was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallo said tentative plans call for the organization to host the North American Classic Six-Horse Hitch Series on July 23-24 and the Empire Classic Youth Sheep Show on July 24.

The draft horse show is the biggest in the state (except for the New York State Fair) and the sheep show draws participants from throughout Western New York. The open beef and open swine shows are set for July 25, with Genesee County 4-H-only shows scheduled throughout the week.

Earlier this month, the Genesee County Legislature allocated $11,000 for 4-H judging expenses and 4-H premiums associated with the fair.

“We’re hoping to have all of our attractions and livestock shows this year,” Gallo said. “We will release more details as we get further guidance.”

Landers said he is “very happy” to know the fair will be held this year.

“I have enjoyed going to the fair many times and hope to take my kids to the demolition derby this year,” he said.

Gallo said the demolition derby is the feature event on July 30.

Fully Vaccinated Equals No Mask

In another development, Cuomo announced that New York will adopt the Center for Disease Control’s new indoor mask and social distancing guidelines effective this Wednesday.

The governor's statement came four days after the CDC ruled that fully vaccinated people could get rid of their masks indoors in most instances.

Masks reportedly continue to be necessary on public transit, in nursing homes, in homeless shelters, correctional facilities, schools and healthcare facilities across the state in accordance with the new federal guidelines, Cuomo said.

He added that those who have compromised immune systems or have yet to be vaccinated are required to wear masks and to socially distance.